Popular Chesterfield town centre cafe and restaurant makes “huge decision” to expand family-run business

No.10, a family-run business based on South Street, has been open since 2008 – and over the last 15 years has continued to gain popularity.

The café has now opened a brand-new upstairs area, with seating available for 40 people. The room, which has a modern and homely feel, can also be hired for private functions, such as birthday parties, baby showers and hen parties.

Keith Todd, owner of No.10, launched the business after being inspired by his father – who was a sergeant and chef in the army.

The cafe has become a staple of Chesterfield town centre. Credit: Destination Chesterfield

Keith said that growing the business has been tough but rewarding, especially after the difficult trading period the business faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always had strong work ethics and needed to think of an alternate way of keeping going, hoping that our family business would survive.

“Our dining area was transformed into a mini supermarket stocking up with essentials from our suppliers. My son Adrian went from café manager to delivery driver, taking essential goods to customers all over the area. Many people gifted afternoon teas to relatives that needed a pick-me-up during such a stressful point in our lives.”

The business recovered quickly once lockdown restrictions were eased, and Keith said that he soon realised he needed to expand the premises to cater for their ever-increasing footfall.

The new upstairs area is perfect for events. Credit: Destination Chesterfield

“Every day we were having to turn people away as we just didn’t have enough seating to meet the demand. At this point, we decided we needed to make the huge decision to try and expand further.

“This definitely came with huge amounts of issues, plenty of blood, sweat and tears, but we did it!”

The business is now looking to add an entertainment offering to help bring more people into the town centre. Keith said: “Our long-term aim is to offer events every night of the week, from open mic and quiz nights to psychic medium evenings and paranormal investigations.

“We have bookings for a very popular magician who specialises in mentalism magic. We just want to try and offer something for everyone under one roof.