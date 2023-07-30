News you can trust since 1855
10 photos show fun was had by all for The Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire

Chef and bake-off demos, food and drink stalls, live music and a mini zoo took over the grounds of Hardwick Hall.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 30th Jul 2023, 22:33 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 22:34 BST

The Great British Food Festival returned to north Derbyshire from July 28 to 30 with a mouth-watering menu of entertainment to satisfy the hunger of all ages.

The event is a culinary heaven for foodies with tasty treats from street food vendors and amazing local artisan producers. World World renowned chefs and experts were on hand to share cookery tips and host masterclasses throughout the day.

Budding little cooks had a go at making rocky road truffles or coconut ice critters to take home and eat.

The festival also included live music, foraging walks and dance workshops.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was on hand to capture the event.

Hardwick Hall Great British food festival.

1. Hardwick Hall Great British food festival

Hardwick Hall Great British food festival. Photo: Brian eyre

Kelly Simmnds and Poppy Bramley enjoy the activities in the grounds of Hardwick Hall

2. Great British Food Festival

Kelly Simmnds and Poppy Bramley enjoy the activities in the grounds of Hardwick Hall Photo: Brian Eyre

John Rowles and Chris James sampling sauces at SA Sauces with John Rowles.

3. Great British Food Festival

John Rowles and Chris James sampling sauces at SA Sauces with John Rowles. Photo: Brian Eyre

Blind food tasting.

4. Great British Food Festival

Blind food tasting. Photo: Brian Eyre

