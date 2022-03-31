Popular Chesterfield pub reveals new menu and plans for community shop with profits donated to charity

The Three Merry Lads in Cutthorpe has revealed a brand-new, gastropub-inspired food menu.

Operations manager Tony Porter has been working one the new menu with his managers Hayley and Tracey - a mother and daughter team who bring a wealth of knowledge about the local area. Their aim is to introduce a food offering that honors traditional ‘pub grub’ but adds a modern, quirky twist.

All food is homemade on-site using locally-sourced ingredients, with the menu including meals such as beef and chorizo lasagna, flat bread pizzas, burgers and scampi. For those who can’t make it to the pub, the food is also available for takeaway to local areas.

The pub has undergone a major refurbishment in the last couple of years, and is now updating its menu.

The pub also has a large selection of alcoholic and soft drinks for customers to enjoy. This includes a range of premium lagers, ciders and Guinness on draught as well as cask ales, wines, gins and other spirits.

Tony Porter said: “I look forward to guiding The Three Merry Lads to achieving its full potential. We want to make the pub an inviting and welcoming venue to bring the family and meet friends for drinks throughout the day, or a meal.”

There are also plans to open a community shop at the pub, offering grocery items, fresh breads and cakes. All profits from the community shop will go to the Cutthorpe Village Charity to help support the local area, and the space will also include a coffee shop and deli.

A local mum has arranged a mother and toddler group on Wednesday mornings from 9.30am with free tea, coffee and biscuits. There will be regular afternoon teas served between 12.00pm and 3.00pm, and quiz nights on Thursdays from 9.00pm.

The pub hosts open mic nights, karaoke and disco nights on a monthly basis. A garden club will also be introduced, where residents can grow produce to sell it on at the community shop.

The Three Merry Lads is owned by Admiral Taverns, a leading UK community pub group who own more than 1600 venues nationally, and is being run by South West Pubs UK.

Mark Pass, business development manager for Admiral Taverns, said: “Tony is a very experienced operator with a real passion for people and the community. He goes above and beyond for his locals, and I think his plans for The Three Merry Lads are a testament to that.