Popular Chesterfield pub goes up for sale – with asking price of £785,000
A Chesterfield pub has been placed on the market for a price of nearly £800,000.
The White Hart on Top Road, Calow is currently listed for sale on Rightmove – with an asking price of £785,000 being set.
The ground floor of the venue consists of a central bar servery, main bar area and restaurant with room for approximately 85 customers. It also includes toilets and a commercial kitchen.
There are beer gardens to the side and rear of the property with seating on loose tables and chairs for approximately 100 customers – along with a children’s play area and car park for 50 vehicles.
The basement provides the cellar and wine store, and the manager’s flat is on the first floor. This comprises of three bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom, a WC and an office.
The listing states that “the pub is held freehold, subject to and with the benefit of an occupational lease to Marston’s – who own and operate in excess of 1,500 pubs across the UK.
“The occupational lease is for a term of 15 years expiring November 22 2031 – at a passing rent of £57,964 per annum.
“The business will continue to trade unaffected from the premises during the marketing of the property and post-completion of the sale.”