Popular Chesterfield pub goes up for sale – with asking price of £785,000

A Chesterfield pub has been placed on the market for a price of nearly £800,000.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th May 2023, 16:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 16:05 BST

The White Hart on Top Road, Calow is currently listed for sale on Rightmove – with an asking price of £785,000 being set.

The ground floor of the venue consists of a central bar servery, main bar area and restaurant with room for approximately 85 customers. It also includes toilets and a commercial kitchen.

There are beer gardens to the side and rear of the property with seating on loose tables and chairs for approximately 100 customers – along with a children’s play area and car park for 50 vehicles.

The sale is being overseen by Savills.
The basement provides the cellar and wine store, and the manager’s flat is on the first floor. This comprises of three bedrooms, a lounge, a kitchen, a bathroom, a WC and an office.

READ THIS: Incredible bust of King Charles to be raffled off to support Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The listing states that “the pub is held freehold, subject to and with the benefit of an occupational lease to Marston’s – who own and operate in excess of 1,500 pubs across the UK.

“The occupational lease is for a term of 15 years expiring November 22 2031 – at a passing rent of £57,964 per annum.

“The business will continue to trade unaffected from the premises during the marketing of the property and post-completion of the sale.”

The full listing can be viewed on the Rightmove website here. For more information or to make an enquiry, contact Savills at 020 3909 6571

