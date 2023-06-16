Popular Chesterfield chip shop closes down after 40 years as rising energy prices take their toll
The Brim Chippy on Heywood Street, Brimington, confirmed that they would be closing their doors permanently this weekend – after four decades in business.
In a Facebook post, the owners said: “Just to make everyone aware Brim Chippy will be closing on Saturday evening at 8.00pm for the last time.
“Sadly, the energy price hikes have proved too much for this small business, so we have decided to retire.
“Thank you to all our loyal customers for your support over the last 40 years.”
Nearly 150 people commented on the post, expressing their sadness at the imminent closure and wishing the owners well for the future.
The chip shop had a 4.6/5 Google rating based on customer reviews – with one praising the “polite and pleasant” team and calling it the “best chippy in Chesterfield.”