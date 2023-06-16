News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Popular Chesterfield chip shop closes down after 40 years as rising energy prices take their toll

A Chesterfield chippy that has served customers for 40 years is set to close down amid rising energy prices.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST

The Brim Chippy on Heywood Street, Brimington, confirmed that they would be closing their doors permanently this weekend – after four decades in business.

In a Facebook post, the owners said: “Just to make everyone aware Brim Chippy will be closing on Saturday evening at 8.00pm for the last time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sadly, the energy price hikes have proved too much for this small business, so we have decided to retire.

The Brim Chippy is set to close its doors on Saturday evening.The Brim Chippy is set to close its doors on Saturday evening.
The Brim Chippy is set to close its doors on Saturday evening.
Most Popular

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for your support over the last 40 years.”

Nearly 150 people commented on the post, expressing their sadness at the imminent closure and wishing the owners well for the future.

READ THIS: Drink driver from Chesterfield fined and disqualified

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chip shop had a 4.6/5 Google rating based on customer reviews – with one praising the “polite and pleasant” team and calling it the “best chippy in Chesterfield.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldFacebookGoogle