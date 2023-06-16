News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Drink driver from Chesterfield fined and disqualified

A drink driver from Chesterfield has appeared in court and been disqualified.
By Oliver McManus
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

Mary Greatorex, 37 and of Ashton Close, Walton, appeared before court where she was found guilty of drink-driving.

The charge relates to an incident early last month when Greatorex was stopped by police, failed a roadside breath test, and subsequently arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the offence, the 37 year old has been disqualified from driving for a period of 14 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs, and a £48 surcharge to fund victim services.

Greatorex has been fined and disqualifiedGreatorex has been fined and disqualified
Greatorex has been fined and disqualified