Drink driver from Chesterfield fined and disqualified
A drink driver from Chesterfield has appeared in court and been disqualified.
By Oliver McManus
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST
Mary Greatorex, 37 and of Ashton Close, Walton, appeared before court where she was found guilty of drink-driving.
The charge relates to an incident early last month when Greatorex was stopped by police, failed a roadside breath test, and subsequently arrested.
For the offence, the 37 year old has been disqualified from driving for a period of 14 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs, and a £48 surcharge to fund victim services.