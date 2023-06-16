Mary Greatorex, 37 and of Ashton Close, Walton, appeared before court where she was found guilty of drink-driving.

The charge relates to an incident early last month when Greatorex was stopped by police, failed a roadside breath test, and subsequently arrested.

For the offence, the 37 year old has been disqualified from driving for a period of 14 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs, and a £48 surcharge to fund victim services.