Northern Tea Merchants’ iconic café on Chatsworth Road is open under new ownership – and with a new name.

Kim Lamin has achieved her long-held dream of owning her own café by taking on the reins at The Café at Northern Tea Merchants. Kim has also been licensed to use the Northern Tea Merchants’ brand.

She said: “It’s always been my dream to have my own café so when the opportunity arose to run The Café at Northern Tea Merchants, I jumped at the chance. Having been a long-standing customer of Northern Tea Merchants for more than 15 years, I couldn’t say no!”

Kim has put a new team in place to help her run the café.

Kim has recruited three members of staff to help her run the new café – Brennan, Laura and Alida. They bring a wealth of customer service experience to their new roles.

She added: “I feel incredibly lucky to have the best team around me. Our aim with The Café at Northern Tea Merchants is to offer the best customer service, alongside great homemade food and, obviously, the best tea and coffee!”

As well as a wide selection of hot and cold drinks, The Café at Northern Tea Merchant’s now boasts a new menu which includes a range of breakfast, brunch and lunch options, including sandwiches, paninis, salads, home-made quiche, pate, jacket potatoes, cakes and cream teas. Afternoon tea is also available if ordered in advance.

James Pogson, director of Northern Tea Merchants, said: “Our shop and café have been a familiar site on Chatsworth Road since 2003 when we first opened. As a customer herself, Kim knows only too well the pleasure of sitting in our café enjoying one of our many teas and coffees while watching the world go by. Nothing beats it!

“We are delighted to have Kim onboard at Northern Tea Merchants. With her enthusiasm and passion, I have every confidence she will make a success of her new venture.”