News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Popular American fast food chain Wendy’s set to open first Derbyshire restaurant later this year

An iconic American fast food chain is coming to Derbyshire later this year as part of a nation-wide expansion.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wendy’s is continuing its expansion across the UK with six new brick-and-mortar restaurants set to open later this year, including its first location in Derbyshire.

Wendy’s landed on UK shores in 2021, and there are now 30 Wendy’s locations already available across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new restaurants, which have already commenced recruitment, are set to create over 240 new jobs across the six locations, all with competitive salaries and benefits.

Wendy's is coming to Derbyshire later this year as part of a nation-wide expansion. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty ImagesWendy's is coming to Derbyshire later this year as part of a nation-wide expansion. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Wendy's is coming to Derbyshire later this year as part of a nation-wide expansion. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Most Popular

Abigail Pringle, chief development officer for The Wendy's Company, said: “As we continue to expand across the country, we are excited to bring more Wendy’s to more people. We have an exciting pipeline of restaurant openings that will bring Brits fresh options where they work, live and play.”

Wendy’s new Derbyshire branch will be opening at the College Retail Park on Burton Road, Derby – along with locations in Leeds, Peterborough, Guildford, Cambridge and Middlesbrough.

READ THIS: New drive-thru Starbucks and Burger King restaurants are planned for major Derbyshire commercial complex

The company previously expanded into the UK in the 1980s and 1990s, before pulling out of the country in 2001, citing property costs as one of the reasons behind their departure.

Related topics:DerbyshireAmericanCambridgeMiddlesbroughPeterboroughLeeds