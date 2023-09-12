Popular American fast food chain Wendy’s set to open first Derbyshire restaurant later this year

Watch more videos on Shots!

Wendy’s is continuing its expansion across the UK with six new brick-and-mortar restaurants set to open later this year, including its first location in Derbyshire.

Wendy’s landed on UK shores in 2021, and there are now 30 Wendy’s locations already available across the country.

The new restaurants, which have already commenced recruitment, are set to create over 240 new jobs across the six locations, all with competitive salaries and benefits.

Wendy's is coming to Derbyshire later this year as part of a nation-wide expansion. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Abigail Pringle, chief development officer for The Wendy's Company, said: “As we continue to expand across the country, we are excited to bring more Wendy’s to more people. We have an exciting pipeline of restaurant openings that will bring Brits fresh options where they work, live and play.”

Wendy’s new Derbyshire branch will be opening at the College Retail Park on Burton Road, Derby – along with locations in Leeds, Peterborough, Guildford, Cambridge and Middlesbrough.