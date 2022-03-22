Plans approved to double Derbyshire hotel size and upgrade to five stars

VK and Casa Hotel boss Steve Perez has been granted permission to double the size of the Peak Edge Hotel, at Stonedge.

The hotel is currently a four star facility boasting 27 luxury rooms, however approved plans include 29 additional rooms, a swimming pool and spa.

Addressing North East Derbyshire District Council’s Planning Committee today (March 22), Mr Perez explained that in the 1970s his father Santiago Perez had owned the Red Lion restaurant, which remains on site today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peak Edge Hotel proposed extension

He said: “It was the best restaurant in the area, very often known as the ‘famous Red Lion’.

“Unfortunately he died when I was just 19 and the business was sold.”

The boutique hotel was built adjoining the restaurant in 2010 by the owners at the time.

Mr Perez said he has lived in Stonedge for most of his life and built his successful drinks business and hotel in the area.

Peak Edge Hotel proposed extension

When he initially bought the Peak Edge Hotel in 2017, he was granted planning permission for 20 two-storey lodges on the site, however he has now scrapped these plans.

Mr Perez said: “As I developed the business, particularly the food and beverage, I found there was great demand for high quality accommodation and also leisure.”

He continued: “My aim is to build the only five star hotel in Derbyshire and fill the gap in the market where there’s a lack of top quality accommodation, particularly in North East Derbyshire and Clay Cross.

“I want to have a hotel with facilities I am personally very proud of and a centre of hospitality excellence.”

Peak Edge Hotel as it is today.

He said the plans would create 49 full-time equivalent jobs, explaining that in order to achieve five-star status, the hotel would need 24-hour room service and concierge, as well as beauty specialists for the spa.

Councillor William Armitage commented that the hotel would ‘enhance the amenities in the area’, adding: “We need a five star hotel in North East Derbyshire because there isn’t one.”

Members voted unanimously in favour of the application.

Peak Edge Hotel proposed extension