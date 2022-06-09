Photos show Chesterfield’s former Co-op building as talks continue with potential tenants for Elder Way development

The final pieces of work are being completed at Chesterfield’s Elder Way development - which aims to transform the old Co-op into a food and drinks quarter.

The department store became an iconic part of the town centre across its 75 years, but was forced to close in July 2013 amid a drop in demand.

After a Premier Inn opened on the first and second floors of the site in April 2019, it is hoped that restaurants, bars and cafés will soon take on the ground floor units. Jomast, which is responsible for the development, is continuing to liaise with several potential new additions to Chesterfield’s town centre.

While the mock-Tudor facade has been preserved during the work, the inside of the building has seen some significant alterations already - here are 11 pictures that show what the former Co-op store looks like now.

More information about Elder Way can be found here.

1. Closed for eight years The department store closed its doors in July 2013 - with nine others across the Midlands also shutting at the same time. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. 75 years of history The land on Elder Way was purchased in 1932 by the Chesterfield & District Co-operative Society, with the store opening in 1938. Their first town centre store, however, was on West Bars, which opened in 1903. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Expansions throughout the years The store was expanded further in 1959, before a new food-hall and office complex - linked by a glass bridge - was opened in 1981. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Premier Inn A 92-bed Premier Inn was opened on the first and second floors of the site in April 2019. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales