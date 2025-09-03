Phoenix Brickwork will transform the Leeds skyline with sweet regeneration project

The Sweet Street project in Leeds

A regeneration project to transform part of Leeds with 451 apartments is underway after Phoenix Brickwork secured a double win.

The National brickwork, scaffolding and SFS specialist, which has offices in Pinxton, Derbyshire, and Northampton, is delivering the masonry and scaffolding packages on the site.

Work for the client, Winvic, has started on the first phase of the Sweet Street regeneration project, which will change the skyline in Leeds forever. Phase one of the Sweet Street South Bank includes three apartment blocks, reaching 15 storeys high and commercial and public space.

Alongside the residential offering, work includes the refurbishment of a historic pub, The Commercial Inn, and creation of a new 4,000 sq ft grocery store. Another focal point of the scheme will be a new public area with curated green space.

Phoenix Brickwork's latest project

Christian Watson, Group Chairman at Phoenix Brickwork (UK) Ltd, said he was excited to deliver multi-trade construction solutions, which include brickwork and scaffolding, at Sweet Street in Leeds.

He said: “Phoenix Brickwork is proud to offer clients integrated and reliable construction solutions, and it is times like these when we can support with more than masonry.

“Our clients know that we are experts in masonry, SFS and scaffolding, and we are winning multi-trade work on construction projects.”

As part of the project to build the apartments, work will also create a gym, residents’ lounge, co-working spaces and two roof terraces.

The high-quality homes will all be rated EPC B or above and feature renewable energy sources, energy-efficient heating and lighting systems, and smart in-home technologies.

The scheme consists of a concrete frame containing three blocks, and the apartments will range from having one bedroom to three.

Sam McSpadden, Scaffolding Managing Director at Phoenix Brickwork, said: “It is always great news when we can offer a scaffolding and masonry package to a client and win the project.

“Winning multi-trade work on construction projects means we can streamline delivery, minimise delays and get started as soon as possible.

“The Sweet Street regeneration project on the South Bank is going to transform Leeds, and we are looking forward to getting started.

“Once again, our scaffolding team are delighted to be working alongside our brickwork family to provide high-quality work.”