Phoenix Brickwork secure four wins in four weeks with a combined value of more than £12.5m

National brickwork, scaffolding and SFS specialist Phoenix Brickwork, based in Pinxton, Derbyshire, has secured four major projects in four weeks – with a combined total of £12.5m.

Working with trusted clients across the UK, Phoenix will soon have teams in Stafford and Sleaford, Doncaster and Leeds. This flurry of large contract wins signals a strong start for Phoenix in the first quarter of 2025 and will boost turnover.

Phoenix Brickwork will supply the external brickwork for the University of Staffordshire’s new student village in Stoke-on-Trent. At the same time, and just 100 miles down the road, work will start on a multi-million-pound contract for Willmott Dixon in Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

In Doncaster, Phoenix will supply the brickwork, SFS, Internal partitioning and ceilings, and scaffolding packages at Ridgewood School which will transform 12 tired and outdated buildings into a new three-storey, stand-alone learning space for 500 students. This bespoke project, which started in February, is a net-zero operation and will make way for a new green biodiverse campus, boosting the educational prospects for future generations.

Finally, Phoenix can now announce it will be working on a 451-bed, Build-to-Rent development in the heart of Leeds. Phoenix has agreed to supply the internal blockwork, external brickwork and feature masonry at the Sweet Street development – a scheme that consists of a concrete frame containing three residential apartment blocks reaching a total height of 15 storeys. The homes will comprise of one, two and three-bedroomed apartments as well as extensive shared amenities including a gym, residents’ lounges, co-working space and two roof terraces.

Christian Watson, Group Chairman at Phoenix Brickwork (UK) Ltd, said these four wins will take teams across the UK.

He said: “The start of 2025 has been astonishing, and we are excited to reveal these four impressive wins for the business.

“We have built up an extremely strong relationship with some of the UK’s leading construction and property companies, and I am proud that Phoenix Brickwork and BMH Scaffolding will be supplying packages to these four projects.

“It is great to see Phoenix spread it wings across the UK and these recent successes are definitely built on the quality of our team and their work.”

Kevin Mee, BMH’s Scaffolding’s Site Project Manager, said: “It is always exciting to get involved in new projects and our teams are ready to go.

“What’s paramount is to make an efficient start and ensure we can deliver on all four of these projects on time.

“We are achieving strong growth in 2025, and I am immensely proud of the Phoenix team. We are experts in masonry, SFS and scaffolding and it is fantastic to see how successfully we can offer multi-trade support.”