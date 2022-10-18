Owners of popular pub and restaurant outside Chesterfield take on new high street venue in Derbyshire town

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has completed on the freehold sale of The Blue Stoops in Dronfield, to growing Derbyshire-based pub company Chilled Pubs – owners of The Hunloke Arms in Wingerworth.

Sold on behalf of the True North Brew Co, the busy pub and restaurant – which underwent a refurbishment in 2017 – is set in the heart of Dronfield and comprises a large internal bar, restaurant, function space and a 140-cover beer garden.

In a Facebook post, a Chilled Pubs spokesperson said: “We are seriously excited to tell you that the Blue Stoops has joined our Chilled Pubs family. The Stoops is a beautiful 400-year-old pub in the heart of Dronfield and we feel honoured to be responsible for the next part of its life.

The owners of The Hunloke Arms have taken on the Dronfield venue.

“All we ask for is your patience whilst we find our feet in Dronfield. It's going to take time for us to understand our guests, understand the building and understand our new team, but with some local support, we will be able to invest some more money in 2023 and grow the Stoops into an offer that Dronfield can be proud of.”

Matt Hill, business agent for pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: “I’m thrilled to have completed on The Blue Stoops after running a fully open marketing process, where we had very strong interest from national and regional pub companies, off the £975,000 asking price.

“The pub is ideally positioned along Dronfield’s High Street, where trade will remain strong and was a rare opportunity to acquire a highly profitable village pub-restaurant. The successful sale is also a good sign in the market that interest remains high for quality freehold premises.”

Chilled Pubs also run four other venues in Derbyshire and the Midlands – Swadlincote’s The Swan at Walton, The Bulls Head in Repton, Quarndon’s The Joiners Arms and The Three Tuns in Lichfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad