Aldi set to create nearly 300 jobs across Chesterfield and Derbyshire as it prepares for ‘biggest-ever Christmas’

Aldi is set to create around 270 new jobs in Derbyshire ahead of the festive period. The supermarket is looking to fill both temporary and permanent positions in its Derbyshire stores to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during this busy period.

The company is expecting its biggest-ever Christmas, and is also recruiting for more than 850 permanent roles across its 11 regional distribution centres – including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and lorry drivers.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi. That includes a mix of temporary and permanent positions, as well as looking to fill both in-store roles and positions at our regional distribution centres.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Store assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the M25. Aldi also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is now worth more than £830 a year.