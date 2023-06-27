Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has issued a statement which confirmed that the owner of the Wellington Hotel on High Street, New Whittington, intends to sell the property.

A CBC spokesperson said: “Notification was given on June 16 2023 to the Council of an intention to sell the Wellington Hotel by its owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Wellington Hotel is registered as an asset of community value. A statutory interim moratorium period of six weeks was triggered on Friday, June 16. The interim moratorium period ends on July 28 2023.

The Wellington Hotel is set to go up for sale.

“Procedures are set out in the Localism Act 2011 and regulations under the Act. During the interim moratorium, a community interest group may trigger a full moratorium of six months by making a request to the Council in writing to be treated as a potential bidder in relation to the land. The initial and full moratorium periods restrict the ability of the owner to sell the land.”

CBC added that any groups who wish to be treated as possible bidders must either be charities or one of a list of incorporated bodies, and that there is no requirement for any community interest group which triggers the full moratorium to be able to prove an existing capacity to make a realistic bid to buy the land in question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad