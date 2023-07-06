The announcement follows a flurry of similar closures across the country with ‘closing down’ posters appearing in the storefront.

The store, located on 12 High Street in Chesterfield, will shut for good on November 18 - following branches in Derby, Harrogate, and Solihull in announcing closures over recent months. No reason has been provided and it is not known how many jobs will be impacted by the closure.

Closing down signs have appeared in the storefront window

Trespass, owned by Jacobs and Turner Ltd, has 300 shops in 62 countries and has been based in Glasgow since the brand was created in 1984. It serves as another blow for the high street with concerns recently expressed over an announcement that 300 Boots branches would close across the next 12 months.

Boots has stores in towns across Derbyshire, including Chesterfield, Holmewood, Matlock, Bakewell, Alfreton, Belper, Buxton, Ripley, Heanor and Derby.

Trespass has been approached for comment.