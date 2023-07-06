Laurenne Hopkins, of Happy Roots Farm on the Oxcroft Estate, Bolsover, said: “Whilst the conditions state we are only allowed three additional members of staff on site we are confident within these conditions that we can expand and grow our flower farm and floristry business.

"We are becoming busier every week with bouquet orders, weddings and workshops and are looking forward to scaling up the farm and expanding even further next year. We have also just been super honoured to win best florist in Derbyshire/Notts at the Muddy Stilettos awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurenne originally applied to Bolsover District Council for planning permission for change of use to mixed-use residential, market garden and smallholding with retail provision and workshop events. Planners granted approval in May but on condition that only residents who lived at that address could work on the site, despite Laurenne stating on the application that the business employed part-time workers.

Laurenne and Gareth Hopkins have owned the farm on the Oxcroft Estate near Bolsover for seven years.

She challenged that condition, backed by support from the community, in a second application to the council. Laurenne said this week: “We are absolutely delighted to have had planning permission granted for the farm. We are so grateful for the community support we have had with our application, and our business as a whole, we couldn't do any of it without such amazing customers and supporters!”