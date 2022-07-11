Openreach confirmed as headline sponsor for apprentice awards

Entries are open now

The awards are a chance to celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape our future.

The event is headlined by Openreach, the UK’s digital network business, connecting homes, mobile phone masts, schools, shops, banks, hospitals, libraries, broadcasters, governments and businesses – large and small – to the world.

And the business is very proud to support Inaugural Derbyshire Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards.

An Openreach spokesperson said: “More than 1,600 of our people live and work in the region and we’re working hard to deliver great connectivity throughout the region.

“Key to this is our ever-growing number of apprentices who bring fresh ideas, thinking and talent into our business.

“This year alone we’re recruiting around 150 new apprentices in the East Midlands and more than 3,000 UK-wide, who will be trained to build and connect customers to our Full Fibre broadband network.

“We’ve already built the network to more than 450,000 homes and businesses in the East Midlands and have announced plans to build tens of thousands more.

“Our apprentices will be at the heart of the build and we want to make sure that as a company we represent the communities we serve.

“We’ve committed to building a more diverse and inclusive team in an industry that’s traditionally been very white, male dominated. Last year, we attracted 600 women into trainee engineering roles – more than double the previous year – and we want to do even better this year.

“The Derbyshire Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards and others like them, are important because they recognise the value of apprenticeships and the positive impact they bring to businesses of all sizes. Apprentices get to earn while they learn while their employers reap the benefits of new talent, increased productivity and staff retention amongst many other things.”