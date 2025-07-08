Opening date for new Aldi near Chesterfield - as two events taking place this month to ensure residents guaranteed job interviews

Thirty local people who complete a sector-based work academy will be offered a job interview at the new Aldi development in Brimington, thanks to a local labour clause.

The planning application for the new store on Ringwood Road in Brimington was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee in January this year.

As a major planning application, the site has been subject to a local labour clause which seeks to lever skills and employment opportunities arising from development for local people.

There will be 40 to 50 new employment opportunities as a result of the new store that is due to open in mid-November, and as part of the skills and employment plan negotiated through the local labour planning condition, Chesterfield Borough Council has secured the provision of a sector-based work academy that will start on 4 August for two weeks including 30 guaranteed job interviews for those who successfully complete the training.

St Michael's Church Hall in Brimington will host two events on Friday, 18 July. The sessions, running from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm, will offer details on job opportunities at the new Aldi store. Attendees can also learn about a sector-based work academy, a brief training programme run in partnership with Chesterfield College. This initiative aims to help unemployed individuals succeed in gaining employment at the new store.

Anyone is welcome to come along to the events. To find out more or to register your interest in attending please contact [email protected].

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and vice chair of Chesterfield Skills and Employment Partnership, said: “We want to do all we can as a council to ensure that local talent is recognised and celebrated, so securing 30 job interviews for those who have completed the short training programme is great news.

“By working in partnership with organisations like Aldi, Job Centre Plus and Chesterfield College we can help local people develop the skills to progress in their careers or access new opportunities as they become available.”

Scott Smith, area manager for Aldi, said: “Aldi is delighted to be investing in Chesterfield through the opening of a new store in Brimington that it scheduled to open mid-November.

“As an organisation, we are committed to supporting local regeneration and are looking forward to working with local partners on the delivery of the sector-based work academy.

“I am looking forward to meeting local residents and providing more detail about the new store and the opportunities available at the event on 18 July.”

Julie Richards, Principal and CEO at the Chesterfield College Group said: "We are delighted to be providing the training to support 30 members of our local community with the opportunity of employment.

“This is one of several programmes we are currently running to support local people directly into work or further study. Those who have attended a sector-based work academy with us always compliment how friendly and supportive the sessions are therefore I would encourage interested parties to attend one of the events or get in touch".