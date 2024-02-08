One-woman Derbyshire bridal shop named best in UK at Wedding Industry Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, Charlotte Burton and Charlotte Elizabeth Bridal, on Dale Road, scooped the regional title at the Wedding Industry Awards’ in November which led down the aisle to the national finals on London’s South Bank.

Competing in the category for best retailer with less than four years trading, the judges placed Charlotte head and shoulders above the rest.

Charlotte, 32, said: “It was an unbelievable moment, it’s not really sunk in yet. I just feel very grateful and proud. It’s been overwhelming since I got back. It’s been very busy and everyone’s coming into the shop congratulating me, even customers I’m meeting for the first time.

Charlotte Burton has single-handedly built Charlotte Elizabeth Bridal into one of the UK's best wedding businesses. (Photo: Contributed)

“I got sent the full rundown of all my brides who’d voted with their feedback, which was really lovely to read. There was a bit of constructive criticism that I should take a bit more time for me – but I can’t help working when I love what I do, and this just proves it’s worth it.”

Although Charlotte had worked in various bridal businesses on-and-off since the age of 19, she shied away from the dream of her own shop.

She said: “I always had doubts that I could make it work, and that I’d lose a lot of money. When Covid hit I was working in an estate agents and it reached the point where I felt I couldn’t do that anymore, so I took a six-month break to figure things out and launched the business in September 2020.

“I couldn’t open the first shop on Smedley Street until April 2021, moved to Dale Road the following year and now we’re expanding the shop here. We’ve done so much in three years, it’s crazy. Hopefully we’ll stay put now, but I’ve got so many ambitions you never know.”

Charlotte and her dachshunds will soon have a first shop assistant to help grow the business. (Photo: Molly Georgia Photography)

The next steps include the recruitment this month of a first part-time assistant, and the ongoing renovations to the upper floor which is due to be unveiled at a celebration event in March.

Charlotte said: “I think it’s great for Matlock to have something like this. I hope I’ve made the town proud. A lot of my brides travel far and make a day of it. I love the businesses here, and I want to support them and bring them more customers too.”

The award is personal validation for all her hopes and long hours, but Charlotte is keen to share the success, and not just with her mini dachshunds, Alfie and Macy – who play an outsized role in the shop’s identity and got some special award treats.

She said: “At the ceremony I met so many other business owners, and I was up against close friends with other stores around the country. Everyone’s supported me and I feel like we won it together.

“I took my friend as a guest, she’s a make-up artist and she says she’s now going to enter the awards next year. Without intending to, I hope I can give other women some inspiration to go out there, follow their dreams and succeed.”

To learn more, go to www.charlotteelizabethbridal.com.