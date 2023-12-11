Derbyshire bridal boutique named region's best for 2024 as shop set to expand

A Matlock bridal boutique has been named as the region’s best new wedding retailer for 2024 and will now compete for the national title as its owner hatches big plans to take the shop to a new level.

Charlotte Burton, the sole operator of Charlotte Elizabeth Bridal on Dale Road, got dolled up for the Wedding Industry Awards’ East Midlands ceremony in Leicester last month and returned home with the crown for best bridal retailer opened within the last four years.

​It follows shortlist spots in different categories in 2021 and 2023, and Charlotte was thrilled to take top spot at last.

She said: “I was ecstatic when they announced it, and very proud. It’s taken lots of hard work and it feels like my biggest achievement to date, especially as it’s a totally independent business, and others in the industry have big teams to do all the different roles.”

Charlotte scooped the East Midlands regional title in November and will find out next month if she has won a national award.

​The award represents validation from a panel of expert judges but also – more significantly – Charlotte’s many satisfied clients, who were each invited to submit feedback on her work after their big day.

Charlotte said: “I think it’s down to the personal approach I take with my customers. They deal directly with me through the whole journey, so I often get to know them over a whole year from when they first shop for a dress, through all the fittings and then on the morning of the wedding itself. Some stores won’t offer that same level of personal service.”

​With a range that includes exclusive UK stock of celebrated American dress label Angela & Alison, a strong word-of-mouth reputation and a big emphasis on social media, Charlotte’s shop has become a magnet for wedding parties far beyond the Derbyshire Dales.

​Another pull factor is Charlotte’s only full-time co-workers, her dachshunds Macy and Alfie, who play a vital role in easing any anxieties for brides-to-be.

Charlotte has big plans to grow the business by expanding her shop floor space in 20214.

Charlotte said: “They weren’t part of the business plan but then I saw how wonderful they are with people. They’ve been in all the magazines and I get customers coming in asking to meet the dogs before they ask about any dress.”

Alfie and Macy will soon have more room to bounce around as Charlotte has just been given permission to take over the first floor of the premises and extend the shop in the New Year.

​She said: “We’ll be renovating it to make more space for customers and a seamstress working here on alterations for part of the week so we can offer the whole experience under one roof for the first time. With more space I’ll be able to develop and change the business in ways where I’ve been limited so far.

“I’ve recently added a big flower wall for photos and made a big effort with displays in the window and in the shop, but with the second floor there will be a bridesmaids’ area where they can get complimentary drinks, and another fitting room which will be really useful on busy weekends. I should be able to double the number of appointments available.”

Charlotte Burton outside her shop on Dale Road, Matlock, with dachshunds Alfie and Macy.

Charlotte is virtually booked up through December but is tempting new customers with a series of Christmas giveaways, and dresses from all the new spring collections are arriving in store for anyone who is starting their wedding plans now.

​In the meantime, she is looking forward to the national awards in London in January, and the chance to mix with top professionals from across the industry.