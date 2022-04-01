North Derbyshire radio station with ‘big plans’ for future celebrates first birthday

North Derbyshire Radio is a local radio service which focuses on music, local news and sports.

NDR was launched by Naz Premji, who had several years of experience working for PEAK FM before deciding to set up his own station.

Naz said: “With the big national groups swallowing up local stations there was a need to bring quality local radio back to the area, and that's what we have tried to do with North Derbyshire Radio.

Top left: Sean Goldsmith, presenter of At Breakfast. Top right: Matthew Rhodes, presenter of Friday Night Sports Show. Bottom left: Chris Birks, presenter of Drivetime. Bottom right: Andy Liverside, presenter of Early Breakfast.

“Our presenters know and love the area and they are great at engaging with our listeners. We have some great local businesses who have helped us grow over the last 12 months.

“The past year has been a great rollercoaster ride. When I launched the station it was a huge project to take on - I’ve had a lot of experience in the industry and I also had some great people who I called on for their help and expertise.

“Our presenting team is one of the best in the country in my opinion - we have a great mix of entertainers and communicators on our station.”

NDR has two dedicated sports shows on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons, covering Chesterfield FC, Matlock Town, Alfreton Town and Buxton.

The station is also the exclusive radio home of the ‘Legends of the Spire’ podcast which sees Dave Garratt speaking to Chesterfield FC legends about their time at the club.

While the station has grown in popularity over the past 12 months, there are no plans to slow down. Naz said that NDR is expanding, having recruited another presenter to take on one of their key shows.

“We are a small station with big plans and big ambitions. These include getting onto the small scale digital audio broadcasting platform when that launches in the High Peak area over the next few months.

“Hopefully, we will get on the small scale DAB platform in Chesterfield too - although that license is a few years off yet.

“In the immediate future I can confirm that we have another North Derbyshire legend joining the station to cover our Drivetime show - Chris Birks. He grew up in Morton, went to school in Tibshelf and then onto Chesterfield College.

“He worked with myself and Sean at Peak FM and went on to launch stations in the south. He also spent many years in the Middle East presenting on top stations in UAE and Oman before heading back home. Chris is starting on Drivetime from Monday, April 4.”

North Derbyshire Radio is available via the following:

Online at www.northderbyshireradio.com

Their app - available on Google Play and Apple App Store

On smart speakers – ask Alexa to play North Derbyshire Radio