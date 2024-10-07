No-win no-fee Black Friday offer from leading digital marketing agency

By Sarah Newton
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An award-winning digital marketing agency which delivered record-breaking revenue for its clients during last year’s Black Friday has launched a ground-breaking offer to businesses this year.

Alphageek Digital, based in Friar Gate, is so confident in its Black Friday campaigns that customers will not have to pay for its services if the work fails to generate a profit.

The ‘no win, no fee’ offer means that clients can maximise the opportunities the busiest shopping season of the year offers, with zero financial risk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm, which is run by young entrepreneurs Art Lindop, Alex Mills and Kieran Flynn has a proven track record on Black Friday promotions.

Art Lindop from Alphageek DigitalArt Lindop from Alphageek Digital
Art Lindop from Alphageek Digital

Last year it brought in revenue of more than £1.5m across just 10 of its clients, generating almost 800,000 engagements, nearly 195,000 clicks and more than 6,000 leads.

Managing director Art Lindop said: “With competition at an all-time high during Black Friday, which lasts for most of November, e-commerce brands are seeking every possible edge to stand out.

“We have a proven track record in paid advertising and so we’re happy to remove the financial risk, providing clients with cutting-edge strategies while ensuring measurable return on investment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are completely confident in our ability to drive sales for our clients and this offer reflects our commitment to sharing that risk and reward.”

With years of experience in helping e-commerce businesses scale during major sales events, Alphageek has built a reputation for driving results, specialising in data-driven marketing techniques tailored to each client's unique audience.

The firm has worked with a host of international companies including Casio G-SHOCK, Little Caesars Pizza, the NHS, Porsche and Red Bull.

Last year the founder of one of the UK’s leading sportswear companies paid tribute to Alphageek after its team brought in a record breaking £1m of Google ads revenue for the firm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dean Jackson, who owns HUUB, a world leader in wetsuits and triathlon and cycle clothing, praised Alphageek for creating a campaign that led to £1m of sales for the firm, following a spend of £75,500 - giving a 1,200% return on the investment.

The previous year sales were £160,000 less - against a higher spend of £96,000 – making 2023 a record year in direct-to-consumer sales for HUUB.

Art added: “Initially we organise a discovery call with potential clients and then we sit down together for a strategy session so we can understand the business and its goals.

“By taking us up on this offer we can help maximise sales while minimising risk, so it’s a win-win for any ecommerce companies.”

Related topics:Red BullPorscheNHS

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice