New owners of Chesterfield packaging company plan to expand operations and grow jobs

Global packaging specialists Tri-Wall have just bought Chesterfield-based The Corrugated Case Company, asheet plant manufacturer.

Founded in 1996, The Corrugated Case Company has become one of the UK’s leading specialists in the design and manufacture of corrugated packaging products and

Tri-Wall UK Ltd, which is headquartered in Monmouth, says their aim is to expand operations, invest in equipment and grow jobs.

Gavin Peters, the UK CEO of Tri-Wall, says: “This is a great opportunity for both CCC and Tri-Wall to expand and grow into a stronger position. With CCC on board, we enlarge our footprint, both geographically and in product range, positioning us as the go-to supplier for all things packaging.”

He adds: “The business and people at CCC are fantastic and we are privileged to have them on board. The energy and enthusiasm I have felt from them throughout this process has been infectious and I cannot wait to start the integration process. We will all be learning from each other to develop better group practices and to provide our customers with even more product range.”

Mark Wilcockson the CEO of CCC, says: “It is with great delight that we are joining the Tri-Wall UK family. Throughout the acquisition process it has been evident that the ethics, ethos and values of our businesses are completely aligned.

We are very excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for our staff, our suppliers and importantly, our customers both existing and new. The future shines brightly and we are delighted to be on the next part of our journey alongside the Tri-Wall UK team.”

Tony Hession, the Chairman of CCC, adds: “At The Corrugated Case Company, we are delighted to pass on our business activities and the future of the business to Tri-Wall UK. This acquisition will be the start of the next phase of development for our company, with all the advantages that being part of a worldwide group will bring.”