Chesterfield couple launch new store at Glass Yard development after nearly two decades in business

Caroline and Phil Churm have run their company, Securit GB Ltd, for 18 years. The Chesterfield pair have seen the business, which offers motorcycle and truck accessories as well as printed clothing, go from strength to strength.

Now, for the first time, they are opening a shop – called the Glass Yard SpeedShop – having taken on a unit at the Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road. Caroline said that, having seen a boom in demand during the pandemic, they felt the time was right to secure their own premises.

“We’ve been in business since 2004, so we’ve been around for a while. During Covid we got very busy, and we used to do everything online, but we thought it would be good to actually open a shop.

The store officially opened to customers over the weekend.

“We’ve sold our stuff at a lot of events as well, but they’re getting harder, and we’re getting to that age where we can’t run around the country as much as we used to, so we’ve decided to open our own store.”

The SpeedShop will give bikers and truckers a chance to browse their wide range of merchandise, parts and accessories in person. At the back of the unit, Caroline will be running a print and design shop, where companies, sports teams and other customers can meet her and create bespoke merchandise.

The shop opened its doors on Saturday, August 20, and Caroline said that the response has already been positive. She added that they would soon start hosting events at the store – with car meets already taking place in collaboration with the Batch House food hall – as they aim to become the first port of call for local bikers and truckers.

The SpeedShop offers a variety of accessories for bikers and truckers.

“It’s exciting to be open, and we’ve had a motorbike company ask us already to do some shirts for them. It’s somewhere where they can come and get these things done by a fellow biker too. We’re trying to fill that gap in the market.”

“We’ll be hosting events at the shop, and there’ll be different things going on. We’re just trying to get more and more people to come across, join in and have it as a destination for bikers to come to.”

The store will open Tuesday – Sunday from 10.00am to 5.00pm. More information can be found at the Securit GB website here, or on the Glass Yard SpeedShop’s Facebook page.