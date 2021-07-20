New Love Chesterfield Community Market event to be held this summer

The family-friendly day aims to highlight the organisations which provided people in Chesterfield with a much needed lifeline during the course of the pandemic.

The Love Chesterfield Community Market is being organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, as part of their new-look summer events programme – giving community and voluntary organisations a chance to promote their work and raise much-needed funds.

Residents are encouraged to attend, come together and say ‘thank you’ for the support grassroots organisations and charities have provided people with over the last 18 months.

Chesterfield market.

Local groups are now being invited to book their free place at the market, which will be held in Chesterfield town centre on Tuesday, August 10.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, who is the cabinet member for town centre and visitor economy, said: “Over the last year the community and voluntary sector has been a lifeline for our community and this is our chance to thank them and to help support their fundraising efforts to ensure they can continue the incredible work that they do.”

At the community market there will be a range of stalls, street food, walkabout entertainment and small funfair rides for people and their families to enjoy.

There will also be a competition for the best dressed stall with the winner announced on the day.

Regular market traders will be able to book a place on the market for £10 per stall with all money raised going towards the Mayor’s Appeal, which is currently raising funds for The Volunteer Centre - Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire Samaritans this year.

While local charity, voluntary and community organisations are being invited to take a free stall on the market to promote the work that they do and fundraise to continue their services.

Stalls need to be prebooked in advance via www.chesterfield.gov.uk/markettrading.

The Love Chesterfield campaign is run jointly by the council and Destination Chesterfield to encourage people to rediscover the shopping and leisure experiences that the town centre and high streets have to offer, as restrictions continue to ease.

Find out more information at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/love-chesterfield.