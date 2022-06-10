New independent retailer opens its doors in Chesterfield – with owner ‘proud to call the town home’

RD Models opened its new store on Sheffield Road in May. It specialises in high quality radio control cars, parts and spares, as well as offering repairs on site.

Owner Dave Hanson has had a love of cars since he was a young boy and had good memories of working alongside his dad building kit cars. This year, he decided to open his first store in Chesterfield.

He said: ” We are proud to call Chesterfield home – our lovely town is growing and expanding and we are excited to be part of this regeneration. The community of businesses and families on Sheffield Road has really welcomed RD Models and we are so grateful for all the support we have received.

RD Motors has only been open briefly, but the response has already been positive.

“There is such a diversity of wonderful shops on our doorstep and the Chesterfield community does an amazing job of supporting independent businesses like ours to keep the vibrant variety of shops available to us.

“With the Chesterfield football stadium, Northern Gateway and the newly opened Glass Yard on our doorstep, RD Models is excited to be part of the revitalisation of Chesterfield.”

RD Models also partners with the British Radio Car Association and Bakewell RC Car Club by offering a trackside shop at local and regional races, as well as sponsoring the Notts and Derby Off Road RC racetrack.