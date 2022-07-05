New images show how Chesterfield’s first Taco Bell and Dunkin’ Donuts will look

It was revealed in February that the two fast food giants would be opening stores in Chesterfield – their first in both the town and the county.

They will be taking on the old Chiquito restaurant at Alma Leisure Park after planning permission was granted by Chesterfield Borough Council – and preparations are moving along swiftly.

New planning documents show how the empty unit will look once Taco Bell and Dunkin’ Donuts open their doors.

The chains will bring a jobs boost for the area with 45 new roles.

The unit will be split in two, with Dunkin’ Donuts occupying the left and Taco Bell taking over the right side.

Both of their iconic logos will be on full display – with their impending arrival a boost for residents who otherwise would have to venture to Sheffield to see what these American chains have to offer.