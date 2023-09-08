New Heron Foods shop launches near Chesterfield after taking over premises of former discount store
Heron Foods opened a new store on Duke Street in Staveley yesterday – becoming the national chain’s only location in the Chesterfield area.
Previously, the closest Heron Foods outlet to Chesterfield and Staveley was over the Sheffield border in Jordanthorpe – and the nearest Derbyshire branch was found in South Normanton.
The company’s new branch replaced the former Job Lot store, which closed its doors back in July.
Coun Allan Ogle, who represents Staveley South on Chesterfield Borough Council, attended the official opening of the store.
In a Facebook post, he said: “Great to join the hundreds of customers who are supporting Heron Foods with their grand opening this morning in Staveley Town Centre.
“We spoke to the regional, area and store managers to offer a very warm welcome to Staveley.
“The store looks amazing and you even get a free goody bag when you spend £10 on your shop (while stocks last).
“I've also contacted Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team to arrange for them to visit the store to meet the management team for the benefit of community safety. Thanks also to Coun Debbie Wheeldon and Coun Stuart Yates for joining in the shop!”
The store will open between 8.00am and 8.00pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 10.00am to 4.00pm on Sundays.