News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

New Heron Foods shop launches near Chesterfield after taking over premises of former discount store

National retailer Heron Foods has launched a new branch near Chesterfield this week – taking on a site that was previously home to a discount store.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Heron Foods opened a new store on Duke Street in Staveley yesterday – becoming the national chain’s only location in the Chesterfield area.

Previously, the closest Heron Foods outlet to Chesterfield and Staveley was over the Sheffield border in Jordanthorpe – and the nearest Derbyshire branch was found in South Normanton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company’s new branch replaced the former Job Lot store, which closed its doors back in July.

Heron Foods opened its doors to customers in Staveley yesterday.Heron Foods opened its doors to customers in Staveley yesterday.
Heron Foods opened its doors to customers in Staveley yesterday.
Most Popular

Coun Allan Ogle, who represents Staveley South on Chesterfield Borough Council, attended the official opening of the store.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Great to join the hundreds of customers who are supporting Heron Foods with their grand opening this morning in Staveley Town Centre.

“We spoke to the regional, area and store managers to offer a very warm welcome to Staveley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The store looks amazing and you even get a free goody bag when you spend £10 on your shop (while stocks last).

“I've also contacted Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team to arrange for them to visit the store to meet the management team for the benefit of community safety. Thanks also to Coun Debbie Wheeldon and Coun Stuart Yates for joining in the shop!”

READ THIS: Derbyshire man charged with theft of peregrine falcon eggs from local quarry

The store will open between 8.00am and 8.00pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 10.00am to 4.00pm on Sundays.

Related topics:Heron FoodsChesterfieldDerbyshireChesterfield Borough Council