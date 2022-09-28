Armisteads recently opened its doors to customers on Corporation Street and promises a ‘chilled and relaxed atmosphere’ – along with a range of cocktails and craft beers.

The bar was launched by locals Andy and Luke Waller, fulfilling their long-held ambition to set up a bar in the town.

Bar manager Luke revealed that the venue’s name was taken from the old Armisteads bike shop – where many Chesterfield residents used to get their first bikes as children.

The bar’s name is inspired by Chesterfield’s retail heritage.

He said: “The name Armisteads was inspired by the history of the venue. The building used to host a renowned bike shop in the early 1960’s called Armisteads and was where the majority of people in the town would get their first bikes, so it holds a lot of memories in the local area.”

The pair said they have strong connections with other local businesses – which they hope will help the bar to thrive.

Luke said: “We have strong personal and professional relationships with the brewers and distillers of the products that we stock on our beer lines and spirit shelves.

“Our colleagues have an outstanding knowledge of our product range including years of experience in shaking up some of the best cocktails in Chesterfield. Our colleagues are a friendly team who are always up for meeting new people whilst welcoming our new regulars.”

A photo of the former bike shop, taken in 1991 by John Lilley.

Luke also encouraged residents to support local businesses as much as possible, to help boost the town as a whole.

He said: “It’s really important for people who live in Chesterfield to support local businesses. As a town we need to stick together and build a positive reputation so that when people visit us, they see our heritage and the many great family businesses that are based here.

“Working together can only have a positive on the current plan to drive development in Chesterfield.”