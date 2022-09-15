Markham Vale is a 200-acre joint venture development between Derbyshire County Council and property developer HBD. It is home to a range of successful national businesses, including Marston’s Pubs and Daher Aerospace Limited.

Work on the business park, which is located on the site of the former Markham Colliery, started in 2006. A total of 2,702 new jobs have been created at the development since it was officially opened.

Recent data has also shown that 470 jobs were created at Markham Vale last year – helping to support the region’s post-Covid recovery.

Councillor Tony King, DCC’s cabinet member for clean growth and regeneration, said: “These figures are very reassuring and a strong sign that businesses are starting to recover from the pandemic.

“Markham Vale plays a key role in helping to deliver on our commitment to building a strong, diverse, and green economy by creating jobs for local people and attracting local, national, and international businesses.

“As well as welcoming several new businesses to the site last year including Gallery Direct and Daher Aerospace Limited, we saw sustainable packaging firm Smurfit Kappa expand to another unit. We’re looking forward to seeing Markham continue to grow and welcoming even more businesses to the site in the future.”

Richard Hinds, development surveyor at HBD, added that 2021 had been a positive year for the scheme – and that they were proud of Markham Vale’s success.

“Markham Vale is a hugely successful scheme and plays an important role in supporting the region’s economy, which is more important than ever as the region recovers from the pandemic and the many challenges that brought.

“2021 was another strong year for Markham Vale – we completed two zero-carbon buildings totaling more than 300,000 square feet. Daher Aerospace moved into a new 55,000 square-foot unit, and a landmark deal was secured with Gridserve to create Derbyshire’s first EV charging station.