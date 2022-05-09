Multi-million-pound land sale will bring 200 new homes to Derbyshire - despite contamination fears

Property consultancy Fisher German and joint agent Wiverton have completed the sale of a site off Birchwood Lane, in Somercotes, with planning permission for 200 dwellings to housebuilder Avant Homes.

Plans for the homes at Nether Farm off Birchwood Lane were approved by the borough council in 2018 but residents in Somercotes campaigned to highlight concerns over contamination in the area for 40 years.

They believe that nobody really knows what may have leaked into the ground off Birchwood Lane, near Nether Farm, and what potential harm could be caused to residents in the area.

It’s because of a legacy of the dumping of harmful industrial waste products at the site at Somercotes, including poisonous and cancer-causing chemicals.

But a developer insists that homes can still be built safely on the site, if it is properly cleared.

Matthew Handford, senior development surveyor at Fisher German, said: “We are pleased to provide new market and affordable housing in Derbyshire through a deal with Avant Homes which will accommodate the demand for properties in the county.

“The site was in high demand, with the level of offers received exceeding expectations. This reflects the positive market conditions for development land at the current time, underpinned by strong sale

rates, restricted land procurement opportunities and house price growth.”

Work on the site is anticipated to begin in August 2022.

The Derbyshire Times asked Avant Homes what mitigation measures would be put in place due to concerns about contamination.

A spokesperson said : “Our detailed planning application for the Birchwood Road site in Somercotes will be carefully considered and supported by the undertaking of a full technical site investigation.

“Any ground constraints discovered during the investigation will be fully assessed and a proposal to resolve these will be submitted to the regulatory authorities.