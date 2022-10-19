Chesterfield’s brand-new Marks & Spencer store is expected to open in the coming weeks, and the local team is already gearing up with a major local recruitment drive.

The team is doubling in size with over 100 new roles being recruited to support the expansion to the 46,000 sqft. store. The new recruits will join the existing M&S Chesterfield team as they relocate to the new store in the town’s Ravenside Retail Park.

Since embarking on their recruitment drive a few weeks ago, the team has received hundreds of applications, and they have also worked with local employability schemes such as the local job center to recruit for positions across the store – from hospitality specialists and bakers to visual merchandisers and operations roles. There are still opportunities available across the visual merchandising team, with those interested being encouraged to apply.

The new M&S will replace the former Debenhams store at the retail park.

The new look M&S Ravenside Retail Park marks a significant investment in the region, and work is currently underway to get everything ready for its planned opening in the coming weeks, with new and existing colleagues getting up to speed on all the new features in store.

The new M&S store has been designed with customers and local families at its heart with a bigger, better and fresher than ever selection of M&S products across its home and beauty, foodhall and clothing sections – as well as offering 425 free parking spaces for customers outside the store.

Store Manager Matthew Corker, who has worked for M&S for 25 years, is leading the store opening and recruitment drive. He said: “The team are so excited to open the doors to the new store and can’t wait to see for themselves all the great new features and M&S products.

“We’re so pleased that we’ve already been able to create more than 100 new jobs for people in the local area and it’s fantastic that our customers will also be greeted by the familiar faces of our existing colleagues when they transfer to join us in the coming weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad