13 Derbyshire businesses every dog owner must try

1. Take the lead, Tupton

Take the lead is a family business owned by Alex, Charlotte and Julie. It was originally started by Alex in October 2021. Charlotte, Alex’s sister and her mum Julie joined in February after seeing how rewarding job dog walking and sitting was. They really put their hearts and souls into caring and getting to know all the dogs and other small animals who they work with. They are based in Tupton and cover the surrounding areas.

Photo: submitted