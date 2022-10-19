13 Derbyshire businesses every dog owner must try

For the last few years Chesterfield and the surrounding area has become a home to many new businesses centred around canines and other furry friends.
We’ve gathered them in to one place so you can see what fantastic services Derbyshire offers for your pet.
If you would like your business adding to our list get in touch by emailing [email protected]
1. Take the lead, Tupton
Take the lead is a family business owned by Alex, Charlotte and Julie. It was originally started by Alex in October 2021. Charlotte, Alex’s sister and her mum Julie joined in February after seeing how rewarding job dog walking and sitting was. They really put their hearts and souls into caring and getting to know all the dogs and other small animals who they work with. They are based in Tupton and cover the surrounding areas.
Photo: submitted
2. Ruff Times Made Easy
Charlotte first opened her pet sitting business Ruff Times Made Easy in Danesmoor in 2018. Unfortunately she had to close it not long after as her dad became poorly and unfortunately passed away in 2019. Charlotte went on to do care work for a while but reopened her dog business February 2022.
Photo: submitted
3. Ruff Times Made Easy
Charlotte Goodman said: "I reopened Ruff Times Made Easy in February 2022 after leaving care work after deciding it wasn't what I wanted to do anymore and going full time doing something I love doing and it's gone from strength to strength and I've had 5 stars from all my customers."
Photo: submitted
4. S40 Dog Walking
Megan Matthews has adored dogs since being a little girl and after losing her dream job in Disneyworld, Orlando FL due to the pandemic, she decided to take her passion for dogs and turn it into a business.
Photo: submitted