M&S confirm date for move to Chesterfield’s Ravenside Retail Park

M&S have revealed that their iconic High Street store will close its doors for the last time on Tuesday, November 29.

They will then make their move to the Ravenside Retail Park on the edge of the town centre, welcoming customers from Wednesday, November 30.

The plans for the move were announced in March 2022. While there was some disappointment from councillors that a major town centre store would be left vacant, the proposals were said to be a ‘significant investment in our borough’ and a ‘demonstration of confidence in the growth of the local economy.’

M&S will open at the Ravenside Retail Park this month.

The team is doubling in size, with over 100 new roles being recruited to support the expansion to the 46,000 sqft. store. The new employees will join the existing M&S Chesterfield team as they relocate to the new premises.

Store manager Matthew Corker, who has worked for M&S for 25 years, is leading the opening of the new site. He said: “The team are so excited to open the doors to the new store and can’t wait to see for themselves all the great new features and M&S products.