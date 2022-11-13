Watch as Chesterfield remembers the fallen at annual Remembrance Day parade

The service remembered all those who have sacrificed their lives in service for our country.

Councillor Tony Rogers, the Mayor of Chesterfield, said: “Every year we are heartened to see many of our residents support this event and remember together.”

The service was followed by a parade from St Mary and All Saints’ Church, through Burlington Street, High Street, Glumangate onto Rose Hill, led by Chesterfield’s Mayor and Mayoress and other local dignitaries. They were joined by members of the Armed Forces, ex-services organisations and uniformed organisations from Chesterfield.

Members of the public also attended the wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial, with the poppy cascade featuring 16,000 poppies donated by people from across the world as a backdrop.

The poppy cascade was installed on the front of the Town Hall by members of The Royal Engineers Association, who are the custodians of the poppies.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was on hand to cover the parade and service in Chesterfield.

