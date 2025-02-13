More Chesterfield businesses must access apprenticeships and skills support to meet economic need

Chesterfield businesses are being encouraged to take advantage of funded training to accelerate workforce development and boost productivity, to support the town’s economic growth.

Delegates at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Employability and Skills Conference heard about support for skills development in Chesterfield and the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s priority to further improve training and skills to match the region’s economic needs.

Regional skills and employment initiatives will be backed by a £70m investment spanning six workstreams, each designed to offer a clear pathway of support from early careers inspiration through to skills delivery at higher levels for all residents.

Speaking at the event, Cllr Paul Hezelgrave, Portfolio Lead for Skills & Employment at East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA), addressed the town’s role in the growth of the region. He said:

Cllr Paul Hazelgrave speaks to the Conference

“With a working age population of some 64,000, and a town that currently supports 51,000 jobs, forecasted to grow further in the coming years, Chesterfield is an important economic centre; the town’s growth principles of delivering higher value, sustainable and inclusive growth support our vision and will be intrinsic in us delivering our priorities.”

The conference also heard how young people in our region and people with disabilities are becoming more involved through the Connected Futures Project. Discussions around skills and inclusive recruitment seek to improve employment outcomes for working-age young people with learning difficulties and autism spectrum disorders.

A team of Youth Voice Ambassadors representing our region spoke to delegates about the importance of inclusivity in decision-making processes and empowering young people along their journey into the world of work.

In addition to regional investment, delegates heard how later this year a £40m investment from the government via the Growth and Skills Levy will replace the existing Apprenticeship Levy, bringing more flexibility to skills and talent growth, funding a wider range of apprenticeships and training that is aligned with the evolving needs of business.

Cllr Tricia Gilby speaking to delegates at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Skills and Employability Conference

The Conference was held during National Apprenticeship Week, which Chesterfield celebrates proudly as the first town in the UK to officially declare itself an ‘Apprentice Town.’

New figures released during National Apprenticeship Week highlight the growing success of apprenticeships in Chesterfield, with achievement rates rising by 33% in 2023/24 compared to 2019/20. In the past financial year alone, 370 individuals successfully completed apprenticeships in the town.

As well as allowing learners to progress quickly whilst in paid employment, research further underscores the significant economic benefits of apprenticeships, with a report by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research finding that every pound invested in apprenticeships delivers a net gain of £21 to the UK economy. Currently, over 1,500 individuals are undertaking apprenticeships in Chesterfield, representing a substantial investment in local talent.

To help businesses navigate their options, the Chesterfield Skills Brokerage Service offers specialist support tailored to workforce development needs. Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and Vice-Chair of Destination Chesterfield, urged local companies to take action:

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Skills & Employability Conference

“I welcome the additional investment that EMCCA is bringing to skills and employment activity in Chesterfield. It strengthens the offer that we are already delivering to support businesses in the borough. I strongly encourage all businesses to get in touch with our Skills Brokerage Service at the earliest opportunity to see how we can provide the support they need to enhance skills and grow their business. We need to work together to ensure Chesterfield possesses a vibrant and talented workforce that can take advantage of future opportunities to grow our economy.”

Businesses looking to access skills support and apprenticeship funding can find out more by visiting: https://www.derby.ac.uk/business-services/skills-brokerage-service/ or by emailing [email protected]

The Chesterfield Borough Council’s Skills Brokerage Service is one of many initiatives benefiting from funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The council successfully secured £2.6m from the UK Government to support local businesses and improve opportunities for residents, with funding available until the end of March 2025.