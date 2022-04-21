Master Debonair, a Sunderland-based menswear company, was founded in February 2016. The company now runs three stores, with their Chatsworth Road location being the only one situated outside of their home in the North East.

Having endured the difficulties caused by the pandemic, their Chesterfield location is now thriving, with Master Debonair experiencing their most profitable period in the town since the store launched three years ago.

Master Debonair’s CEO, Simon Whitaker, said: “Chesterfield is such a fantastic location for us. We’ve built up our Boldon store in the North East to be a real destination, and I can see it happening again in Chesterfield.

Simon and Eve Whitaker, the founders of the business - Simon said Chesterfield was a ‘fantastic’ location in which to operate.

“The town has such great links to so many towns and cities, as well as sought after wedding venues and popular racecourses within easy reach. It’s the perfect place to meet our customers.”

“Master Debonair is about outfitting self-confidence. We want to take the pain out of shopping, and make it an enjoyable experience for everybody, whatever your shape or size. We stock from an extra small right up to a 5XL, plus longer leg lengths for the taller guys, so there really is something for everyone.”

Master Debonair encompasses a variety of styles, with their store stocking a full range of casual wear and a wide selection of suits, as well as an alterations service to ensure the perfect fit.