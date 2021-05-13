McDonald's to reopen Chesterfield restuarants for dine-in next week
McDonald’s will welcome back all customers in Chesterfield to eat-in at its restuarants next week.
The fast food chain says it will reopen hundreds of restaurants across England and Wales from Monday, May 17, as the rule of six is extended to indoor gatherings as part of step three of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.
When branches reopen, table service and app orders will be encouraged to reduce crowds inside.
Visitors are also warned to expect limited seating in some cases to allow for social distancing.
Paul Pomroy, McDonald's UK and Ireland CEO, said: "We are delighted to be re-opening our dine-in areas.
"Monday is another big step forward for both England and Wales, and we'll be thrilled to see our customers dining-in and enjoying their meals with us – we know they have been eagerly waiting to get back.
"As the country starts to open back up more fully – so are we."
Customers are asked to check the McDonald’s website before travelling for that long-awaited dine-in experience and should wear a face covering when entering a restaurant and not seated, unless they are exempt.
The fast food chain will continue to offer a limited menu, but said it is planning to extend it over the coming months along with its opening hours.
It will be the first time seating areas have opened in four months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed this week that restaurants and pubs will be allowed to reopen for indoor service from Monday.