Manufacturer set to sell their site in Derbyshire town – with price set at over £3 million
Cullum, advised by Savills, has launched the freehold sale of a headquarters manufacturing facility at Heanor Gate Industrial Estate in Heanor – with a price of £3.25 million being set.
The proposed sale is part of Cullum’s plans to relocate to another facility nearby to meet their future business requirements.
The property comprises a substantial self-contained manufacturing and distribution facility with PV solar power, which sits on a site extending to 2.23 acres. Adjoining the manufacturing facility is an extensive headquarters-style office accommodation. Together, the property provides approximately 48,200 sq ft of accommodation. Directly opposite this site is a vehicle storage compound which offers scope for future development, subject to planning. The vehicle storage compound extends to 1.72 acres.
The property is located on Heanor Gate Industrial Park, which is eight miles from Derby and 9.5 miles from Nottingham.
Ian Muxlow, director in the commercial department at Savills Nottingham, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire two large sites on the established Heanor Gate Industrial Estate. It is ideal for owner occupiers or for investors to acquire and rent out the component parts and explore the development opportunity offered by the open storage land.”
