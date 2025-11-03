Made in Chesterfield Festival showcases local careers in manufacturing, property and construction

Students taking part in a Made in Chesterfield visit

Secondary school students across Chesterfield and North Derbyshire have been given a hands-on introduction to careers in manufacturing, property and construction during this year’s Made in Chesterfield festival.

Throughout the festival, 220 young people participated in workplace visits and the innovation challenge, gaining real-world insights into opportunities available locally.

Organised by Destination Chesterfield and Direct Education Business Partnership (DEBP) in association with Chesterfield College, the festival connected students with employers and educators to explore the exciting opportunities available.

Workplace visits

Shirebrook Academy students visited MSE Hiller and were given a full tour of the engineering workshop and laboratory.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to see how sciences are applied in the lab and how different roles from fabrication and welding to mechanical and electrical engineering work together in a successful workplace,” said Danielle Evans, Careers Guidance Adviser at Shirebrook Academy.

“Students explored career pathways including A levels, T-Levels, apprenticeships and work experience. It’s great that Made in Chesterfield encourages these partnerships and collaborations.”

Tupton Hall School also praised the experience after visiting Highlight Crafts.

“The trip was fantastic, the students were incredibly invested and even asked to stay longer,” said Nicolle Stokes, Art Teacher.

“Some are now considering job roles they didn’t even know existed before. It’s so good to see companies like this operating locally and inspiring our students.”

Laura Waterhouse, from the Personal Development Team, added: “We are so grateful – the students came back buzzing and inspired by a local business. This is definitely one to do again next year.”

The festival raises awareness of Chesterfield’s strengths in manufacturing, property and construction, with businesses including Penny Hydraulics, MSE Hiller, United Cast Bar Ltd, Highlight Crafts, Superior Wellness and Heraeus electro-nite opening their doors to students.

“Made in Chesterfield is about showing young people that they don’t need to leave the area to build a successful career,” said Ivan Fomin, Destination Chesterfield Board Member and Managing Director of MSE Hiller.

“We’re proud to shine a spotlight on the businesses that are shaping our town and investing in its future.”

Claire Godfrey, Deputy Principal at Chesterfield College Group, the headline sponsor of the festival, added:

“We see this as a vital opportunity to connect education with industry. We support our local employers with the future skills and talent they need to flourish here, giving our students the knowledge and ability to enjoy successful careers in the area.

This fantastic festival engages students at an earlier age, providing a real-world insight and enthusiasm about the fantastic career paths that are available in and around Chesterfield.”

Developing future talent through industry and education collaboration

The festival is a key part of Chesterfield’s commitment to inclusive growth and skills development.

It also included a business event at Chesterfield College, attended by over 60 local employers. The event showcased how these organisations can support schools, colleges and universities to develop future talent. Chesterfield College launched its new partnerships framework and highlighted the success of the Construction Skills Hub, along with progress on its new Advanced Manufacturing and Life Sciences Centre.

DEBP introduced delegates to the Employer Standards framework, a practical tool that helps businesses engage effectively with careers support.

“As one of the organisers of Made in Chesterfield, we’re passionate about helping businesses understand how they can support careers education in meaningful ways,” said Clare Talati, DEBP CEO.

“The Careers and Enterprise Company Employer Standards provide a framework that supports businesses in offering impactful experiences, and it was fantastic to see so many businesses at the event and supporting Made in Chesterfield.”

This year’s Made in Chesterfield Festival was delivered by Destination Chesterfield, DEBP, Chesterfield College and local employers, with support from MSE Hiller, United Cast Bar Ltd, CBE+, Chesterfield Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council, Workwise and local schools.

Discover more about the Made in Chesterfield Festival and the manufacturing sector in Chesterfield at www.chesterfield.co.uk/made.