Made in Chesterfield Festival builds future talent pipeline for economic growth

Chesterfield businesses are once again leading the way in shaping the town’s future workforce as the Made in Chesterfield Festival returns this autumn. Running from 25 September to the end of October, the festival introduces students to careers in the manufacturing and property sectors through hands-on experiences.

Organised by Destination Chesterfield and Direct Education Business Partnership, in association with Chesterfield College, the festival provides a direct link between employers and future talent. At the same time, it helps schools meet the updated Gatsby Benchmark requirements for careers education.

Ivan Fomin, Managing Director of MSE Hiller and Board Member at Destination Chesterfield, said: “Modern manufacturing is full of innovation and opportunity, right here in Chesterfield. But do our young people know about the businesses and careers open to them locally? Made in Chesterfield helps our young people see what’s possible. It also shows employers like us at MSE the future talent that is available.”

This year, the festival introduces the Innovation Challenge, a new programme that pairs schools with local employers to solve real-world business problems. Students will visit a workplace, collaborate in teams, and present their solutions at a showcase event. As a result, they will gain valuable insight into how classroom learning connects to real careers.

Visiting Superior Wellness during the Made in Chesterfield Festival

James Brand, Managing Director of United Cast Bar Ltd, added: “The Innovation Challenge is an exciting way to celebrate National Manufacturing Day. It connects the classroom to real careers and gives students a chance to apply their learning in a practical setting.”

Claire Talati, CEO of Direct Education Business Partnership, said: “Made in Chesterfield is tailor-made for the Gatsby Benchmarks and takes away pressure from schools to organise visits themselves. The Made in Chesterfield Festival provides meaningful encounters to support businesses to inspire and find their employees of the future.”

Andrew Knowles, Head Teacher at Tupton Hall School, said: “As a headteacher, I see firsthand how powerful it is when students engage with real employers. The Made in Chesterfield Festival brings careers education to life and helps our pupils see a future for themselves in the local economy.”

Claire Godfrey, Deputy Principal at Chesterfield College Group, the headline sponsor of the festival, added: “We see this as a vital opportunity to connect education with industry. We support our local employers with the future skills and talent they need to flourish here, giving our students the knowledge and ability to enjoy successful careers in the area. This fantastic festival engages students at an earlier age, providing a real-world insight and enthusiasm about the fantastic career paths that are available in and around Chesterfield, so we’re delighted to be headline sponsor once again.”

Since its launch in 2014, the festival has reached more than 3,500 students. It continues to challenge outdated perceptions of careers in manufacturing and the property sector. Moreover, it strengthens the relationship between education and industry across North Derbyshire.

Businesses supporting include United Cast Bar Ltd, Weightron Bilanchai, MSE Hiller, Penny Hydrolics, Fast Signs, Aztec Oils, and Superior Wellness.

Destination Chesterfield and Direct Education Business Partnership deliver Made in Chesterfield in association with Chesterfield College. Chesterfield Borough Council, EMCCA Careers Hub, MSE Hiller, United Cast Bar Ltd, and headteachers from schools across the region support the delivery of the Festival.

The Innovation Challenge event is organised in partnership with CBE+, Workwise, and North East Derbyshire District Council.

To find out more about taking part in the festival, visit: www.chesterfield.co.uk/made-in-chesterfield