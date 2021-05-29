Love Chesterfield day encourages people to support town businesses this Bank Holiday weekend

A campaign to support businesses in Chesterfield has helped highlight some of the services on offer this Bank Holiday weekend.

By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 2:20 pm

The Love Chesterfield campaign, which was recently launched by Chesterfield Borough Council in partnership with Destination Chesterfield, aims to encourage people to seek out shops, cafes, bars and restaurants in the town.

In support of its promotion of Chesterfield, it has shone a spotlight on what is on offer across the town over the long weekend by hosting a Love Chesterfield social media day.

PEOPLE: Derbyshire eco-friendly cornershop launches official post-lockdown opening event as restrictions ease

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chesterfield town centre busy in the spring sun.

Businesses and residents were encouraged to use the free Love Chesterfield resources – which include posters and window vinyl designs – for the day and use #LoveChesterfield across social media channels in an effort to boost the town’s economy.

For more information or to see a selection of just some of the Chesterfield businesses which got involved visit @DesChes on Twitter.

Further details on the campaign can be found on the Love Chesterfield web page.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.