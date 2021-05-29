Love Chesterfield day encourages people to support town businesses this Bank Holiday weekend
A campaign to support businesses in Chesterfield has helped highlight some of the services on offer this Bank Holiday weekend.
The Love Chesterfield campaign, which was recently launched by Chesterfield Borough Council in partnership with Destination Chesterfield, aims to encourage people to seek out shops, cafes, bars and restaurants in the town.
In support of its promotion of Chesterfield, it has shone a spotlight on what is on offer across the town over the long weekend by hosting a Love Chesterfield social media day.
Businesses and residents were encouraged to use the free Love Chesterfield resources – which include posters and window vinyl designs – for the day and use #LoveChesterfield across social media channels in an effort to boost the town’s economy.
For more information or to see a selection of just some of the Chesterfield businesses which got involved visit @DesChes on Twitter.
Further details on the campaign can be found on the Love Chesterfield web page.