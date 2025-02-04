Longcliffe celebrates achieving Gold fleet standard

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd is celebrating achieving the highest Standard – Gold – in the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS).

After three years of being awarded the Silver Standard, this upgrade demonstrates the company’s continued Silver level of commitment, but in addition shows progress in further areas including training and development and performance management.

The company’s Logistics Manager James Hopkinson says: “We are extremely proud of the way we manage our fleet. After achieving FORS Silver for three years, we are delighted to earn the top FORS Gold accreditation.

“The Gold Standard demands a much higher level of professional development for both managers and drivers. As an example, I have taken a FORS Practitioner course, involving 10 separate training modules.”

Longcliffe's Logistics Manager James Hopkinson (centre) with Driver Dean Brennan (left), Driver Trainer Chris Dakin (right) and the company's new fleet.

The FORS website explains: “FORS Gold represents the highest level of achievement and requires operators to meet the most stringent criteria. To achieve FORS Gold, operators must meet all the requirements for FORS Silver, as well as provide evidence of the following additional criteria:

Training and development: Operators must demonstrate that they have measures in place to promote staff training and development, such as apprenticeships and professional development programmess.

Community engagement: Operators must provide evidence of measures to engage with the local community, such as supporting local charities and community groups.

Performance measurement: Operators must demonstrate that they have measures in place to measure and monitor their performance in areas such as safety, efficiency, and environmental impact.

FORS Gold is suitable for large businesses that operate a significant fleet of vehicles and have sophisticated compliance systems in place.” *

Among Longcliffe commitments that have resulted in the Gold award are:

· the extensive work of the company’s in-house driver trainer to ensure drivers’ continued focus on both safety and efficiency

· the development of the company’s own garage facility and appointment of apprentices in the garage team

· the work with local schools to promote vulnerable road users’ safety during National Road Safety Week

· continued review and renewal of the fleet to secure maximum fuel efficiency and minimum impact on the environment.

Longcliffe Group Managing Director Paul Boustead adds: “To achieve FORS Gold is no mean feat. The award demonstrates not only the logistics team’s continued hard work in all areas; but also highlights the whole company’s commitment to having an exemplary fleet. We are delighted to be recognised with this prestigious Standard.”

* https://www.fors-online.org.uk/cms/new-standard/