Local National Memorial Arboretum employee taking part in the Royal British Legion’s ‘Pedal to Paris'

Head of Estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, Andy Ansell, is excited to be taking part in this year’s Royal British Legion’s cycling fundraiser, ‘Pedal to Paris’. 52-year-old, Andy will join around 70 cyclists at Danson Park, London, on Thursday 5th September, and will finish in Paris, on Sunday 8th September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans, Royal British Legion staff and supporters are amongst those joining Peter, pedalling the 284-mile journey through London, Kent and Northern France before finishing at Les Invalides – the historic Paris landmark originally built to care for veterans, which is famous for being the burial site of Napoleon Bonaparte. The event will conclude on Monday 9th September, with a poignant Service of Remembrance at the Arc de Triomphe.

Based in Staffordshire, Andy has always enjoyed cycling, having completed several sportives over the years, including 100 milers and the Cannock Chase 100. This will be Andy’s first multi-day cycling event, stating “I like that it’s not a competition – it’s about riding alongside like-minded people. I am a competitive person, but I don’t intend to be competitive during this event, except when it comes to the fundraising side of things!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his work at the Arboretum, Andy has frequently worked alongside many veterans and fondly remembers his uncle, who served in The Royal Corps of Signals. He is passionate about the work he does and wants to raise as much money for the Royal British Legion as he can.

Andy Ansell

Andy Ansell says:

“It’s an incredible charity and the work that the Royal British Legion does to support so many people, both serving personnel and veterans, is so important. I don’t think people realise the breadth of what the Legion does. From supporting homeless veterans to helping injured personnel, it’s crucial work what they do for the Armed Forces community.”

Andy has changed his fundraising target three times and is now hoping to achieve £8000 for the Royal British Legion, the nation’s biggest Armed Forces charity, which delivers through life support to serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Teresa Greener, Celebrity and Cultivation Event Manager at the Royal British Legion says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled that Royal British Legion’s Pedal to Paris has returned for its 28th year. It’s inspiring to see so many cyclists, from all walks of life, taking on this challenge and raising money for such an important cause. We are so grateful to the riders who have been training hard and fundraising over the past few months, as well as our network of supporters, who help ensure the Royal British Legion can continue supporting and celebrating our Armed Forces community.”

If you wish to sponsor Andy please visit: Andy Ansell Pedal to Paris Fundraiser