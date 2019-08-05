Lidl releases more details about opening of new supermarket in Chesterfield

Lidl has revealed more details about the opening of its new supermarket on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield next week.

The store, which replaces the company's existing supermarket on Foljambe Road, will open to customers at 8am on August 15.

Lidl was founded in Germany in 1930.

Customers are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8am and will be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl's award-winning products throughout the day, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected items for the first week of opening. These include a doll's house (£19.99, RRP £39.99) from August 15, a two-person kayak (£19.99, RRP £39.99) from August 16 and a waffle maker (£4.99, RRP £9.99) from August 17

Graham Bur, Lidl GB's regional head of property, said: "We would like to thank all those who have played a part in improving our Lidl store in Chesterfield.

"It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area and we can't wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community once again."

A Lidl spokesperson added: "The new supermarket forms part of the company's ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.

"The sales area of the supermarket has increased in size to 1,325m² and facilities include a bakery, customer toilet, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

"Up to 20 new jobs have also been created for the local community."

The Foljambe Road Lidl will close the evening of August 14.

The Lidl spokesperson added: "We are currently considering options for this site and will update local residents in due course."