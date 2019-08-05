Travellers set up camp in Chesterfield

Travellers have set up camp in Chesterfield

The Travellers have descended on the old car park at Walton Hospital on Whitecotes Lane.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: "This land is privately owned and the council has no enforcement powers over this area.

"If you see any anti-social behaviour, report to the police on the non-emergency number, 101."