John’s Raleigh chopper challenge

John Robson, Senior Architectural Technician at Morrison Design, is cycling, walking and running 2,024 miles in 2024 in aid of Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to his heart.

This epic challenge is the equivalent of riding from the company's Darley Abbey Mills studio, through France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria and finally ending in Istanbul! Whilst John won’t be crossing any borders, he will be cycling on average over 39 miles every single week of 2024 and has now completed 1,156 miles.

As if that wasn’t hard enough, John has been restoring a vintage Raleigh Chopper and will be completing his 15 mile commute to work on it on Monday 5th August!

He said: “A Raleigh Chopper is not easy to ride for long distances or up hills - so 15 miles up and down hills on the way to work is definitely going to be a challenge. After months of restoring the bike I’ve decided that to raise even more money, I’ll be auctioning it off on Ebay for the charity. So if you’re interested in purchasing a Raleigh Chopper or know someone who might be - please get in touch or share - the link to the auction is below.”

John Robson on his restored Raleigh Chopper

Please take some time to sponsor John as much as you can and keep a look out for updates on Monday from the Raleigh Chopper commute.

John’s JustGiving page is here, he (and Alzheimer's Society) are grateful for every penny donated. John’s 2024 miles July update:

Miles completed: 1,156

Miles left: 868

Donations received: £566

Donations needed to reach target: £434