Jobs boost as Starbucks unveils plans for new drive-through in Derbyshire

It has submitted plans for a 171 sq metre drive-through coffee shop on the Nottingham Road Retail Estate in Somercotes – creating 25-30 jobs.

If approved by Amber Valley Council, the store would sit between McDonald’s and KFC on the site and complete the regeneration of the former Coats Viyella site.

The textiles and threads firm’s base closed in 2002 and was demolished in 2004 after more than 50 years.

Plans have been unveiled to open a new Starbucks branch in Somercotes.

The original scheme for Nottingham Road, approved in 2017, had planned for a Marston’s pub on Starbucks’ proposed site.

However, documents submitted by Carney Sweeney, on behalf of the chain, say: “The site is the only remaining undeveloped plot on the site.

“While Marston’s did submit an application in 2018, this scheme has not progressed.

“Public houses have been significantly impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a combination of the inability to open and trade, along with significant extra costs and reduced ability to generate income when trading has been allowed.

“The proposed development for a coffee shop will bring forward significant investment in the site, generating benefits to the economy.

“The application proposals would represent the completion of the development of the former Coats Viyella site.”

A total of 30 parking spaces on the estate would be dedicated to the store.

Café Fortune, the approved Starbucks franchise for Derbyshire, said it was granted approval from Starbucks to open a new unit in Somercotes last March.

It will be the firm’s eighth Derbyshire store.

Ian Gill, Café Fortune property director, said, in a statement submitted with the planning application: “We are familiar with the location as the adjacent KFC is also operated by a group company.

“The main trade will consist of existing shoppers to the scheme, drive-by commuters and local residents.

“The Starbucks shop-fit process takes between four-five weeks to complete after taking occupation of the completed structure.

“Café Fortune intend to have the restaurant operating prior to August.”

It says the intended hours of the store are Mondays-Saturdays, 6am-11pm, and Sundays, 7am-9pm.