An artist's impression of the new Baileys Square development in Clay Cross. (Image: Contributed)

Business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in Clay Cross claim they are being shut out of the town centre’s eye-catching new destination neighbourhood by rents, fit-out costs and opening hours which appear better suited to big name operators with deep pockets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Baileys Square development is expected to open later this year with 16 new units and a refurbished heritage building filled with food and drink and leisure businesses.

Backed by a share of the £24.1million in Government funding for the Clay Cross Town Deal, the square is being marketed as “a wonderful place to meet with family and friends, hosting a unique selection of places to wine and dine, a place for families to take part in experiences and crafts, and enjoy vibrant events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with just a few months to go and several units still on the market, interested parties in the local economy say the leasing strategy means they will play no part in the regeneration effort being led by North East Derbyshire District Council and a multi-agency partnership board.

Gail Hannan, from Totally Locally Clay Cross, in her tea shop Cup and Saucer. (Photo: Dean Lilleyman/Derbyshire Times)

Café owner Gail Hannan, from advocacy group Totally Locally Clay Cross, said: “When this funding was originally awarded, in all the adverts and plans these units were going to offer affordable accommodation for start-up businesses and small independents.

“Then they employed some people on big wages to manage this part of the project, and they decided they wanted Baileys Square to be high-end coffee shops and restaurants. I think they’ve got this vision it will be like the canalside at Lincoln, when it’s never going to be that because it’s in Clay Cross.

“Now it has nothing to do with small independents, it’s ridiculous. You’d want it to be £500 a month maximum, but it’s so unaffordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s like they’ve not asked the community or local businesses what we want. I’ve been to the town deal meetings and spoken up about this but they’ve got their own vision, they’re going ahead with it and now they’re desperately approaching all these big names.”

She added: “I know two different coffee shop owners looked into moving there. One was turned down because they wouldn’t be able to open until 9pm. That would have mean the cost of taking on extra staff.

“Another was promised there was room for negotiation and they would get help, but in the end all they were offered was three months of free rent.”

According to a live estate agent listing, units of between 550 and 4,809 square feet are negotiable on multi-year leases for rent around £16 per per square foot – adding up to between £8,800 and £76,944 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupants also face a service charge of £3 per square foot, the usual business rates, and significant costs to kit out their space.

Gail said: “They haven’t been up front about the costs, it’s only when people have enquired about it that they’ve found out all the implications.

“All that’s being offered is an empty shell, so if you want to rent a unit you’ll get then keys then you’ll have to plasterboard it and sort the electrics. There won’t even be a sink or a toilet. You’re talking about spending £10-15,000 just to fit it out. How would a small independent or start-up afford that?”

She added: “All this regeneration money is being focused on Baileys Square, and the only ones who’ll be able to afford to take units on will be the big names.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then it will drag all the business and footfall down there, and away from us on the high street when we’re already struggling.”

Similar concerns have been raised by town deal board member Charlotte Cupit, who until recently was county councillor for Clay Cross and still represents Shirland ward at district level.

Cllr Cupit said: “The town deal is potentially really exciting. We’ve got Sharley Park opening next month and then this other flagship project where the idea was always to support the town centre.

“I understand and agree with the town board strategy to attract different businesses – it’s not right to have them compete with what’s already here – but I think the feeling now is that those existing businesses are feeling more isolated from the deal than they did at the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really important we don’t lose sight of the fantastic businesses we have locally, taking risks in difficult times to bring something different to the community. We should harness them as a council, so they can help lead the way and inspire others.”

She added: “It is concerning when I’ve heard from experienced local businesses wanting to expand, or others with new ventures, who have enquired about a unit and been quoted rents that are really high or been told they have to stay open late.

“Creating more of an evening economy will help to make the area safer and reduce anti-social behaviour but there needs to be some flexibility and more engagement with the community.

“If there are businesses saying they want to move there, it’s right to give them the opportunity. Nobody wants those units to be empty and it will be good to have a mix of businesses in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve raised this with officers several times and it’s been an ongoing debate at the town deal board, but the new Labour administration at the council seem more intent on commercialising Baileys Square. It does seem to have been handed over to consultants and it doesn’t sound like they’re pitching it correctly.

“The council should be leading on it when we already have an economic regeneration team who mostly live in Clay Cross and are really passionate about it. We’re the best at selling Clay Cross, we know the positives and how it’s changed.”

The Derbyshire Times put questions to the district council about the number of lease deals agreed so far, and the strategy for filling the remainder.

The response came from Lee Barnes, chair of the Clay Cross Town Deal board, who said: “Clay Cross Town Deal is a once in a generation opportunity to improve the vision for the town. The town deal board's aspiration for Baileys Square is to increase Clay Cross' offer by creating a vibrant place for people to come to eat, drink and participate in leisure activities and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a hospitality destination we want to see the Baileys Square site open from morning until late and developing an evening economy, catering for the growing population of the Clay Cross area. Clay Cross already boasts a great range of independent businesses and free parking and the Baileys Square development will provide another exciting element to the town.

“We are building 16 50m2 units, although tenants can combine units to create floorspaces of up to 200m2, whilst our marquee building has approximately 450m2 of lettable space. This enables us to host both small and larger hospitality businesses, whether they are local, regional and national, established or are just starting up.

“We're pleased that outline agreements are already in place with a number of food and drink and leisure enterprises, some of whom wish to take several units, with discussions with other businesses still progressing. It is great to see that a number of these businesses already have links to Clay Cross and the wider area, although we cannot yet announce who they are due to commercial confidentiality.

He added: “As well as promoting the units in local business meetings, town centre advertising boards and the Town Deal website, agents have been engaged to promote the site to any interested parties based further afield. Now that the steel and brickwork is starting to emerge, we have started to hold open days where interested parties could come and talk to staff and see the site and plans first hand. Further sessions will be held during the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council advises that it has set rents competitively comparable to units of similar quality in the local area. The tenants have flexibility over the fit outs, to ensure that they have control over how much they spend on internal works to meet their particular needs.

“We are keen to ensure we have the best offer for Clay Cross residents and visitors, so interested food, drink and leisure businesses are encouraged to contact the council or its agent FHP as soon as possible and discuss any questions and requirements they have.

“We are aiming for the units to be ready for fit out by late 2025 and ready to open in early 2026. We would love to have full occupancy at that point, so encourage anyone with interest to contact the Council as soon as possible to discuss a deal.”